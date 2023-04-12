Village Road businesses ‘eager’ for government’s counterproposal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Village Road businesses say they are “pleased and encouraged” that government is formulating a counterproposal to their request for relief to offset losses suffered as a result of the recent Village Road improvement project.

Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis revealed last week that an alternative is in the works.

Michael Fields, president of Four Walls Squash and Social Club told Eyewitness News: “We eagerly await our follow-up meeting to hear the proposal. We are hopeful that the government is considering both our request for the repair, restoration and cleaning as well as the request for economic relief and stimulus.

“Many of our businesses sustained damage and still have a lot of construction dust around and we would all like to see our properties restored to the condition they were in prior to the road works.”

He added: “We are hopeful that the government will present a fair and reasonable package for compensation and economic stimulus. Our intention is to be very fair and reasonable which the government would have seen from our presentations at the various meetings.”

Village Road businesses have previously detailed their request in a letter authored by Fields and signed by 15 companies.

The proposal callled for the provision of VAT credits; a waiver on 2023 business license fees; refurbishment grants, full sponsorship of a collective marketing campaign targeted at bringing customers back to Village Road, real property tax waivers for residential and commercial property owners, and concessions on BPL bills.