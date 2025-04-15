Watch ILTV Live
VIDEO FOOTAGE: The aftermath of massive structural fire

play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Smoke continues to emanate from Cost Rite, Solomon’s Super Centre and the Hyacinth Stuart Building following a devastating structural fire which ripped through those buildings yesterday afternoon.

Aerial shots captured by Eyewitness News early Tuesday morning show the extent of devastation left behind by the inferno which erupted during the morning hours of April 14, 2025.

Due to heavy smoke in the area yesterday, motorists traveling along Old Trail Road, East West Highway, and surrounding roadways were advised to exercise extreme caution, as visibility was reduced.

In response to the magnitude of the fire, Airport Fire Services provided critical assistance on scene, while manpower support was rendered by the Royal Bahamas Defense Force. Additionally, off-duty officers from the Police Fire Services were called in to assist with firefighting efforts.

Three (3) police officers sustained minor injuries during the operation and received medical attention.

