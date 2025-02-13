Video alleges price manipulation at local grocery store

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A video circulating on social media shows a concerned customer at Super Value capturing footage of what they claim is price manipulation on store items.

The footage reportedly suggests that the employee was replacing older, lower prices with higher ones on existing stock, rather than updating the labels on newly acquired inventory.

This has sparked widespread concerns among consumers about fair pricing practices.

Now Eyewitness reached out to head of Super Value Rupert Roberts who declined comment and referred us to the Consumer Protection Commission. In a statement the Commission responded noting that their representatives held a meeting with the store’s owner and executives to address public concerns and clarify the situation.

The executives confirmed they had seen the video, condemned the actions of the employee, and assured the CPC that such an incident would not happen again.

They explained that the issue arose from challenges related to price adjustments when new stock with updated prices is introduced, while older stock remains on the shelves.

They acknowledged the problem and expressed their commitment to finding solutions to prevent similar issues in the future.

CPC officials emphasized that while price adjustments are not illegal when properly documented and transparent, changing price labels on existing stock to reflect new, higher prices is highly discouraged.