Veteran Bahamian entertainer Priscilla Rollins dies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Priscilla Jasmine Rollins, the Bahamian Queen of Soul died Saturday. She was veteran Bahamian entertainer and international recording artist.

Priscilla’s song “Independence Morning” remains one of the most cherished odes to Bahamian Independence to date.

She got her musical start as a teenager singing with her mother in a gospel group during the late 50s – 60s called the Strachans Coral Group. As a teenager, she honed her skills by singing at various talent shows and matinee dances.

In the mid to late 60s Priscilla joined The Mighty Makers. The group gained much national success and limited international notoriety. In 1972, Priscilla left the group to pursue a solo career, teaming up with famed Bahamian producer and entertainer Tony McKay a.k.a . Exuma. McKay took her to New York where she recorded her first album on the now-defunct Roulette label.