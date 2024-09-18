Watch ILTV Live
Venture capital funding competition launched for tourism based businesses in the Family Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Business owners and entrepreneurs in Bimini and Abaco now have a chance to get major funding and business training thanks to Phase II of the 50/50 Venture Pitch Competition for small and micro sized businesses that are seeking to enter the tourism sector.

The Tourism Development Corporation is hosting this initiative, which was previously held for business owners in New Providence, to give entrepreneurs on the Family Islands equal opportunities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper emphasized that this will not only provide funding, but will also equip business owners with training to acquire the skills they need to make their businesses flourish in the tourism industry.

Upon completion of the training, persons will be selected to go before a panel and pitch their business ideas. The top three winners will receive funding for their business venture.

The application portal on tdcbahamas.com will be accessible as of September 30, 2024.

