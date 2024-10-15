Vehicle stolen in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying person(s) responsible for stealing a gray-colored Chevrolet Silverado truck L/P# unknown from the Sunset Village-Fish Fry on Monday 14th October, 2024.

Police are appealing to members of the public to be on the lookout for this stolen vehicle and come forward with any information related to this matter. Please call 911/919, the Criminal Investigation Department-Grand Bahama, the Eight Mile Rock Police Station, or CRIME STOPPERS (300-

8476).