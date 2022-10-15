VALOR OF THE VANQUISHED: PM tours Lucayans exhibit

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A ceremony to officially open an exhibition of artwork and artifacts showcasing the history of the first inhabitants of The Bahamas was held 12 October, 2022 in Pompey Square.

Presented by the Antiquities, Monuments & Museums Corporation (AMMC), the exhibition is titled “Lucayans: the Valor of the Vanquished”.

It features miniature replicas, life-sized statues and artifacts to tell the story of the vitality and unfortunate demise of the Lucayan people.

“The Lucayans deserve to be celebrated and recognized for their accomplishments and we do so today with the opening of this display,” said Prime Minister Philip Davis, who gave remarks at the official opening ceremony.

According to a press release from Bahamas Information Services (BIS), The exhibition was presented to offer the public the chance to become more knowledgeable about the Lucayans, as well as the cultural legacy and history of The Bahamas.

According to Prime Minister Philip Davis, the onus is on the Bahamian people to respect and preserve the “tremendous legacy” left behind by the now-extinct Lucayans.

“We are not the original people of this land. We inherited this land and as people who now claim this earth as our own, we have a duty to honor and remember its original inhabitants,” he said.

Author Tellis Bethel also presented remarks expressing the weight of keeping the story of the Lucayans—a people known for their peaceful way of life—alive.

“Within their story are profound implications that speak to the Bahamas’ destiny and identity for the greater good of humanity. Their demise also uncovers an inherent responsibility left to us as inheritors of these islands,” said Bethel.

The untold stories of the way of life of the first inhabitants of these islands are also important and need to be preserved, according to Nameiko Miller, curator at AMMC.

“History does not start in 1492 with Columbus simply because this is the first time a European wrote about these islands. Histories exist without being written,” she said.

Various cabinet ministers, AMMC officials and dignitaries were in attendance at the historic occasion.

“Lucayans: the Valor of the Vanquished” exhibition is open for viewing at Pompey Museum until 4 March, 2023.