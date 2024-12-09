Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

VALLEY VS VALLEY: “Way Forward” group to compete in ‘A’ category after government vetoes JCNP

0
SHARES
116
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In a surprise statement Sunday evening, the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture declared that the “Way Forward” Valley Boys, under the leadership of Trevor Davis, would be recognized as an eligible A” group for the upcoming Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo parades.

The letter claimed the Way Forward group is “properly registered and certified,” despite the JCNP, the entity that manages the annual Junkanoo parades, previously stating that it is not.

“The Government acknowledges the potential legal exposure surrounding this matter and emphasizes its objective to remain impartial for all parties involved,” the statement read.

The government’s announcement seems to contradict the position of the JCNP, which manages the annual parades.

Back on September 11, 2024, the JCNP declared that the Way Forward group would only be permitted to participate in the “fun” category and wouldn’t be scored for competitive purposes.

At the time, the JCNP stated that it made this decision because the other faction, “The World Famous Valley Boys,” had been registered with the JCNP since February 2024.
“The JCNP does not consider its recognition of the Valley Boys (under the leadership of Mr. Brian Adderley) to be controversial and believes that the Bahamian public understands that there can only be one ‘Valley Boys’ properly registered and recognized to participate in Group Division A.”

The order of the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo parades was randomly selected by participating ‘A’ groups last Saturday. The World Famous Valley Boys was the only faction of the feuding junkanoo group that participated.

Both sides of the divide are still wrestling for control of the legendary Valley Boys’ name in court.
Most recently, the Supreme Court upheld an injunction that reportedly prevented the Office of the Registrar General from removing the World Famous Valley Boys from the list of non-profit organizations, which the Way Forward Valley Boys was seeking to do.

Polls

How do you see St. Barnabas MP and FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright’s move to throw the mace out of the House of Assembly?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

How do you see St. Barnabas MP and FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright’s move to throw the mace out of the House of Assembly?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture