VALLEY VS VALLEY: “Way Forward” group to compete in ‘A’ category after government vetoes JCNP

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In a surprise statement Sunday evening, the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Culture declared that the “Way Forward” Valley Boys, under the leadership of Trevor Davis, would be recognized as an eligible A” group for the upcoming Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo parades.
The letter claimed the Way Forward group is “properly registered and certified,” despite the JCNP, the entity that manages the annual Junkanoo parades, previously stating that it is not.
“The Government acknowledges the potential legal exposure surrounding this matter and emphasizes its objective to remain impartial for all parties involved,” the statement read.
The government’s announcement seems to contradict the position of the JCNP, which manages the annual parades.
Back on September 11, 2024, the JCNP declared that the Way Forward group would only be permitted to participate in the “fun” category and wouldn’t be scored for competitive purposes.
The order of the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo parades was randomly selected by participating ‘A’ groups last Saturday. The World Famous Valley Boys was the only faction of the feuding junkanoo group that participated.