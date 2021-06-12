VACCINE PERKS: PM announces vaccination day for those vaccinated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced a vaccination day where he said individuals who have been inoculated from the coronavirus will be able to engage in certain activities currently prohibited.

According to the prime minister, some of these benefits on the day will include vaccination parties, happy hours at restaurants and bars, an adjusted curfew, among other vaccination perks that will be announced when he contributes to the budget debate.

While the prime minister did not provide a date for the ‘Vaccination Day’, he said an announcement will be made soon.

He also said an announcement will be made with respect to the ongoing 10pm to 5am curfew on New Providence, noting that 10pm is a “bit limited”.

“So, what we’re basically saying is we want to open the country,” Minnis told reports on the sideline of a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Lyford Cay Upper School.

“…We can have a vaccinated day where you can have happy hour.

“We’re all vaccinated, carry on, enjoy yourself.”

This is not the first vaccination incentive the government has rolled out.

In April, the prime minister announced vaccinated travelers would be exempted from COVID-19 testing once they had received all required doses of the vaccine.

The policy will take effect May 1.

Additionally, the prime minister announced vaccinated individuals will be able to return to indoor dining and gatherings amongst other vaccinated residents without a facial mask — a first since the policy was introduced as part of the emergency orders in mid-March 2020.

Vaccination has been opened to everyone above the age of 18.

The government has encouraged residents to vaccinate against the virus, particularly amid the third wave, though cases have slowed in recent weeks.

To date, more than 62,000 people have been vaccinated.