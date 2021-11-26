VACCINE LOTTO?: PS hints incentives for vaccination could come soon

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Vaccine incentives could be in the pipeline for those who have yet to take the jab as the government seeks to bolster uptake to reach its goal of 200,000 fully vaccinated Bahamians and residents before the end of the year.

The move also represents efforts to ensure its surplus of vaccines do not go to waste, according to Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Clint Watson.

“The Ministry of Health is indeed looking at various options to encourage the uptake [of] vaccinations even by way of incentivizing,” Watson told reporters.

“No confirmation on what kind of incentives is being looked at as yet, but Dr Darville has said they are looking seriously.

“I think in about another week and a half or so we should be able to tell you exactly what’s going to happen, particularly as we’re now narrowing down to the final few weeks of the year

“But he has said that they are looking at several ways to incentivize people, particularly with a surplus of vaccines.

“We don’t want them to go bad. We don’t want them to expire and that’s why we are encouraging people to go out and vaccinate.

“But we are looking a step further at how do get to people – a little nudge or encouragement.

“We understand our people. We know that when you can offer a little encouragement or incentive, particularly during this Yuletide season it might make the difference, so it is being seriously considered.”

Asked if the government was leaning toward a monetary incentive, the press secretary said with a chuckle: “We’ll see.”

In the US, some states are offering $100 for newly vaccinated people.

Other jurisdictions have introduced vaccine lottos.

At last report, 143,000 people were fully vaccinated, though the update of the jab appears to have slowed more recently.

During a surge of cases in August, former Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands told Eyewitness News the government must find ways to incentivize unvaccinated individuals in The Bahamas to become vaccinated, including monetary benefits.

Days later, then Minister of Health Renward Wells said the government was considering a vaccine lotto that would offer monetary incentives to the newly vaccinated.

When asked about the move, then Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis said that anything the government does to increase voluntary vaccination of the Bahamian populous, including monetary incentives or a vaccine lotto, would be welcomed by the opposition.

“I think any initiative to have our people appreciate and understand the worth of being vaccinated as opposed to unvaccinated with this invisible enemy that has been haunting us for the last two years, just under two years, is a welcome initiative,” he told Eyewitness News.

The former administration had hoped to achieve herd immunity by Christmas.

The Davis administration has aimed for 200,00 Bahamians and residents to be fully vaccinated by year’s end.