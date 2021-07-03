VACCINE DOSES ON THE WAY: PM says COVAX vaccines to arrive on July 26

Govt. “borrowed” 5,000 vaccine doses from Antigua and Barbuda

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced yesterday that The Bahamas will receive its third tranche of 33,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through the PAHO/WHO COVAX Facility on July 26.

The prime minister made the announcement during the opening of the Briland Club Marina on Harbour Island yesterday.

The announcement also comes amidst a reduction in the number of sites administering vaccines on New Providence — with on Church of God of Prophecy on East Street and Loyola Hall administering jabs during limited operating hours.

Minnis advised yesterday that the government recently engaged in an exchange with Antigua and Barbuda for an additional 5,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and has already collected those vaccines.

“We will continue to administer the vaccine for as long as we can until we receive additional supplies,” he said.

The prime minister further indicated that the government has also received an offer, through the CARICOM health agency (CARPHA), from the United States for additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines

“The vaccines are the way to end this terrible pandemic,” he continued.

“This process is underway, but we have not yet received a specific timeline for delivery.

“Vaccines are the way to ensure we limit future outbreaks.

“They are the way to ensure more visitors come to our shores in order to fully revive our economy. “

As of Sunday, just over 91,000 people had been vaccinated in The Bahamas; 58,122 individuals received the first dose while another 32,945 had been fully vaccinated.

The total doses of vaccines administered represent around 22 percent of The Bahamas’ population.

The Bahamas has received just over 87,000 vaccine doses to date, with 20,000 doses being donated by the Indian government.

Health officials confirmed 73 new cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas on Thursday, taking the number of cases in the country to 12,808.

Of those cases, 66 were on New Providence, one on Grand Bahama, one on Abaco, and five on Bimini and Cat Cay.

The number of active cases stands at 847.