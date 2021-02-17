Vaccination will remain voluntary among military, says RBDF commodore

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Commodore Dr Raymond King said that following extensive consultation with the marines and senior members of the organization, the defense force will follow suit with the government and allow marines to choose whether to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it arrives in-country.

King had previously told Eyewitness News that given the nature of the defense force’s operations and the exposure marines face as a result of their duties, the organization was considering whether to make the vaccine mandatory for its officers.

In a follow-up interview, the commodore said: “The vaccination forum meetings have gone well thus far.

“General consensus is that the general body is still apprehensive about the vaccine and were grateful for the briefing sessions to obtain greater clarity on the matter.

“However, in keeping with the government’s policy of voluntary vaccinations, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force will abide with that policy.”

The force’s decision and the expression of reservation among marines toward the vaccine are not isolated.

In separate interviews with Eyewitness News, healthcare professionals, including laboratory staff and consultant physicians; the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU), which represents thousands of public servants; and other bodies have expressed mixed views on the COVID-19 vaccine.

For example, Medical Microbiologist Dr Jessica Edwards said laboratory staff will likely “ease into it a little bit quicker than the general populous, but I don’t think they are ready yet”.

The Police Staff Association (PSA) has said officers will trust and follow the advice of medical professionals on the vaccine and are willing to take it.

The Bahamas is expected to receive 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca in two tranches beginning this month.

BPSU President Kimsley Ferguson told Eyewitness News he was not satisfied the public has been fully appraised on the impact of the vaccine and will await more empirical data.

The government has assured vaccination will be voluntary.

Vaccine hesitancy has been a challenge the world over.

An analysis in the United Kingdom, where a more contagious variant of the virus has surged, showed disparities in vaccine uptake among healthcare workers, those under 30 and those in the most deprived areas.

For example, while 71 percent of Caucasian staff took the vaccine shot, only 59 percent of South Asian and 37 percent of Black staff had received the vaccine.

The finding has implications on ongoing vaccination programs and the ability of the country to reach herd immunity.