VACCINATION PROGRESS: More than 8,600 fully vaccinated individuals in The Bahamas; over 46,000 awaiting second dose

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — According to the Ministry of Health’s vaccine tracker released yesterday, there have been 55,037 doses of vaccines administered in The Bahamas to date, with 8,659 people being fully vaccinated with two doses.

Some 46,378 people have received one dose of the vaccine and are still awaiting the second dose required to become fully vaccinated.

On New Providence, 34,344 people have received their first dose while 7,051 are fully vaccinated; and on Grand Bahama, 6,796 people have received their first dose while 1,602 people are fully vaccinated.

As for the remaining Family Islands, 1,354 people have received first doses on Eleuthera, 874 on Abaco, 832 on Exuma, 603 on Andros, 398 on Bimini, 324 on Long Island, 289 on the Berry Islands, 252 on Cat Island, 129 on Inagua, 101 on San Salvador, 32 on Acklins, 21 on Crooked Island, 18 on Mayaguana and 11 on Rum Cay.

Three people on Cat Island and three people on Andros are fully vaccinated.

Health officials also confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the country to 11,796. Of the new cases, 30 were on New Providence, two on Grand Bahama, one on Abaco and three on Andros.

The number of active cases stands at 756, with 57 people currently hospitalized — 54 of whom are moderately ill and three who are in the Intensive Care Unit.