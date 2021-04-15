VACCINATION BY FORCE: Labour director warns businesses against mandatory vaccination policies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Director of Labour John Pinder said yesterday that his department received numerous complaints and inquiries from associates of Sushi Rokkan after the restaurant in Old Fort Bay Town Center reportedly advised associates of a new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy effective immediately.

“Nobody is mandated to take that,” Pinder told Eyewitness News.

“You voluntarily decide whether you are going to take that or not. No employer has the right to force any employee to take any vaccination. That’s not law and the competent authority did not make that a part of the emergency orders, so no employer has the right to force any employee to do that.”

He continued: “I have been receiving calls from employees from more than that establishment; not just that establishment; about two other establishments, where they are saying the employers are trying to make it mandatory for them to take [the vaccine] or they can’t return to work. Now, the employer has a right to hold you in furlough until 30 days after the expiration of the emergency orders. Now, after that they got to bring you back to work. I have heard some employers will force you to pay for your own COVID test. I have no problem with that, but they cannot make it mandatory for you to take the vaccination.”

In a purported letter to staff, titled ‘Mandatory Vaccination Policy’, Mayu Holdings Limited, the company, operating as Sushi Rokkan, said all employees are required to get vaccinated no later than June 30, 2021.

Management noted that failure to comply with the mandatory vaccination policy may lead to “disciplinary action being taken, which could result in dismissal or at the very least re-assignment to another position — if such can be found — minimizing direct and proximate contact with the public”.

“Sushi Rokkan has a duty to provide and maintain a safe workplace,” read the letter.

“We are adopting this policy to safeguard the health of our employees and their families, our customers and visitors and the community at large from COVID-19, which is reduced by vaccinations. In making this decision, management has reviewed recommendations by the World Health Organization and the government of The Bahamas.

“As government’s rollout of vaccine administration has not proceeded with the speed and efficiency we had anticipated, we are giving you amply opportunity in the form of two months’ notice, before rigid implementation of this policy.

“If you are unwilling to be vaccinated on medical ground, you will be required to support this objection by a medical certificate from a qualified epidemiologist, virologist or immunologist or other equivalent medical specialist.

“In that event, management will endeavor to re-assign you appropriately, although given the nature of the company’s business this may not be possible.

“Termination may then be inevitable.

“Unsupported or unjustified refusal to be vaccinated will result in the immediate termination of your employment.”

Attempts to contact attorney Michael Scott, one of the owners of the popular restaurant, were unsuccessful.

Rokkan is among the businesses that participate in the Ministry of Tourism’s ‘Safe Travel Stamp’ program.

While the government has encouraged residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, it has repeatedly maintained that vaccination is voluntary.

It has legally mandated via emergency orders wearing facial masks, social distancing and other protocols, including adherence to ongoing curfews on some islands.

In order for vaccination to become an effective sole strategy against the ongoing pandemic, herd immunity or 70 to 80 percent of the population will need to become inoculated.

In the US, the mandatory vaccination law for smallpox was deemed necessary to promote public health and safety. In the 1905 landmark case, Jacobson v Massachusetts, the United States Supreme Court upheld the constitutionalist of a state criminal law that required all adult inhabitants of Cambridge to vaccinate against smallpox or be fined.

It has yet to be seen if any US states will implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination law.