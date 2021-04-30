VACCINATE OR TEST WEEKLY: PM urges Grand Bahama businesses to encourage employee vaccinations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday urged business owners on Grand Bahama to encourage their employees to get vaccinated, noting that their economic progress could be jeopardized.

Minnis was speaking at the official signing ceremony of the Grand Bahama International Airport.

He said: “I want to send a message to the business sector. Kindly encourage all of your employees to become vaccinated. If your employees are vaccinated and one individual enters your premises who has evidence of COVID you need not close your premises.

“However if your employees are not vaccinated and an individual enters your premises who has evidence of COVID then your business is subsequently closed temporarily thus jeopardizing your economic progress.”

Minnis urged those employers whose employees are not vaccinated to have them take a COVID PCR test weekly. The Bahamas has seen a significant spike in COVID- 19 cases in recent months however Government has not imposed any further restrictions.”

During a COVID address in the House of Assembly last week, Dr Minnis announced stated that fully vaccinated individuals will be able to interact in closed environments once all individuals in that group have received the required doses of the vaccine.

The prime minister also noted that indoor dining will be able to resume for fully vaccinated individuals. He said this will also apply to cultural events and other activities, such as work in the Junkanoo shacks and weddings.

The prime minister at that time also announced eased travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers as the government seeks to expand its vaccination program across the archipelago.

Minnis said fully vaccinated individuals — after receiving the second dose of the vaccine — will be immediately exempted from RT-PCR testing when traveling domestically. He also announced that effective May 1, international travelers will be exempted from RT-PCR testing once they have been fully vaccinated and have passed the two-week immunity period — in line with CDC guidelines. The prime minister said individuals who have not been fully vaccinated will still be required to obtain a negative RT-PCR test to enter The Bahamas.