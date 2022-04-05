UWI Open Campus Bahamas appoints first board

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The University of the West Indies Open Campus Bahamas has commissioned its first Advisory Board of Directors.

The Board will provide strategic direction, competencies and guidance as a means of ensuring the work plan and outputs are relevant and of high quality, and also are in alignment with student, business, government, national and community needs in The Bahamas. In addition to making recommendations, advice and support, Board members ensure that programmes are current and relevant to business, industry, labor and professional development practices in The Bahamas. Board members include: Marisa Mason-Smith, Chair; Charles Sealy, Vice Chair; Dr. Raveenia Roberts-Hanna; Terri Bellot; Dr Mortimer Moxey; Dr Kitiboni Rolle-Adderley; and Dr. Yvonne Hunter-Johnson.

“We must commend the leadership of UWI Open Campus for the first appointment of a Board that will complement the advancement of its quality academic programmes and initiatives to its students and stakeholders,” said Chair Mason-Smith.

“This Board comprises a diverse team of professionals who are experts in their careers, making invaluable contributions in our community… in fact, globally. It is an honour to be the first Chairman of this Board. I am humbled and confident that this Board will continue to serve with integrity, purpose and passion, leaving a legacy of academic excellence in our nation.”

The Board may also be involved in providing insights with the areas of programming, such as marketing, promotion, fundraising and assisting with job placement for programme and course graduates.

In just a few weeks, thousands of students will complete their high school journey.

However, not all of them will receive a diploma. In some cases, these students are more adept at vocational studies. They, too, deserve an opportunity to receive some kind of certification.

For this reason, the University of the West Indies Open Campus Bahamas has designed programs that have given many students like these, the boost of confidence they need to leave school and be productive in society.