Utility companies prepare for Nicole’s strike

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Works Alfred Sears assured residents that very aggressive preparation protocols were conducted by utility companies ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, in an effort to tackle issues with vegetation and drainage in New Providence and the Family Islands.

“It has done an inventory of the various generation plants to ensure that there is an adequate supply of fuel to take us through the hurricane,” Sears said.

He added that with hurricanes being an inevitability, they are seeking to enhance the productivity of their systems through ongoing upgrades. In particular, he pointed to the efforts of Bahamas Power and Light to ensure that there is sufficient generation capacity on the various islands to minimize disconnections.

Sears said that he was advised by the BPL CEO that they do not anticipate power failures on islands that would be under a hurricane warning.

“I’m advised by Mr. Cambridge that they don’t anticipate any power failures… they have in place certain redundances to ensure during these next several days, but with respect to those consumers with arrears and due to the arrears may be subject to the disconnection that process has been suspended in those islands subject to warning,” he said.

During a National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) press conference last evening, Water and Sewerage Safety Manager Arlington Bethel stated that they do not anticipate much of an impact from Tropical Storm Nicole; however, the corporation will continue to remain vigilant.

“The corporation has identified assessment teams and deployment response teams to be prepared and they are on standby should the need arise. The cooperation expects minimal impact to its water production systems as a result of this storm, our sewer system will be impacted in New Providence, definitely with the high tide so we expect some challenges during the peak high tide.

“The corporation will continue to monitor and we will continue to be prepared and ready now in New Providence as of 4 p.m. our Windsor Plant has been at 90 percent storage capacity and that supplies 25 percent of New Providence. Our Baillou Hill Plant which supplies 75 percent is at 80 percent storage capacity and we are continuing to build on those,” Bethel said.