US to export 10 percent of vaccine supplies to other countries by July 4

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The United States will export at least 10 percent of its stock of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries by July 4, according to Acting Administrator Andy Slavitt, a senior advisor to President Joe Biden’s coronavirus response team.

While it remains unclear which countries will be the beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccine from the US, Slavit said the vaccine export is in an effort to help the globe fight the virus.

During a During a White House press briefing, Slavitt was asked about the US providing AstraZeneca to other countries, Pfizer’s US-based manufacturing facilities distributing shots to other countries directly, and how the US was directing the exports of the vaccine.

“Well, as you may be aware, the prior administration prohibited that — that type of export,” Slavitt said. “We’ve lifted that.

“And just to review some of the bidding so far: With our own vaccine supply, we have been supplying vaccine, we announced, to Mexico and to Canada.

“We also announced that we would be exporting the entire block of AstraZeneca vaccines to countries that have approved AstraZeneca just as soon as we have approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

“One of the things that president announced yesterday is that, by the time we get to July 4th, a full 10 percent of our stock of vaccines that we’ve acquired will have been distributed to other countries at a minimum — so that’s very important as part of our commitment.”

Jurisdictions across the globe such as India and Nepal have been dealt devastating blows from the latest surges of the virus.

The US has millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not been approved for use in the US.

The Bahamas has received 53,600 doses of AZ to date — a donation of 20,000 doses from the government of India and 33,600 doses from the World Health Organization’s COVAX Facility.

The Bahamas made a down payment to COVAX for the vaccine doses last year.

Another 33,000 doses are expected to be delivered by the end of May, though it remains to be seen if COVID vaccine shortages will impact the timetable of the delivery.

Slavitt urged Americans to get vaccinated sooner rather than later to help other nations receive the vaccine faster.

“One of the benefits of everybody getting vaccinated as quickly as possible is it will allow us to do a better job in leading the way in helping the globe get their vaccines as well,” Slavitt said,

The senior advisor’s appeal is not dissimilar to that of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, who has encouraged Bahamians to get the jab in order for The Bahamas to reach herb immunity and return to some normality.

More than 25,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in The Bahamas.

All persons who have received a first dose of the vaccine will be eligible to receive the second dose.

Administration of the second doses is scheduled to begin on May 10.