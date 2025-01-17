Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

US to ban TikTok app, The Bahamas will not be affected

0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Supreme Court has upheld a law that will ban TikTok in the US unless its China-based parent company ByteDance sells the platform by 19 January.

ByteDance challenged the law and argued it violates free speech protections for the app’s more than 170 million users in the United States alone.

US officials and lawmakers have accused ByteDance of being linked to the Chinese government and have raised national security concerns over TikTok.

Should the ban go into effect, American users will no longer be able to download the app on their smart devices however, those who have previously downloaded the app would still be able to access it for a period of time according to BBC News.

“Because the app would not be publicly available anymore, new updates could no longer be delivered to users in the US – which would make the app buggier and, eventually, unusable.

Not to mention that many updates are provided to fix security holes in apps, so if TikTok stopped getting updates that could present hackers with millions of devices to target.”

Users in The Bahamas will still be able to use the app but will likely not be able to use the app to watch US based content after some time.

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture