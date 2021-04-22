US State Department advises travelers to avoid The Bahamas amid COVID concerns

US Embassy in Nassau says advisory applies to 80 percent of all countries worldwide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The US Embassy in Nassau yesterday advised the US State Department has updated its travel advisory for The Bahamas to Level 4: Do Not Travel.

This follows the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently increasing its travel advisory for The Bahamas from a level three to a more serious level four.

A statement by the US Embassy in Nassau noted: “As travelers face ongoing risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the State Department has updated its travel advisories in general to better reflect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) science-based Travel Health Notices.”

Although the full travel advisory posted to the US State Department’s website advises travelers not to travel to The Bahamas “due to COVID”, citing “a very high level of COVID-19 in the country”, as well as to “exercise caution in some areas of The Bahamas due to crime”, the embassy noted that most countries worldwide have a similar travel advisory.

“Following this update, approximately 80 percent of all countries worldwide will have a Travel Advisory Level 4: Do Not Travel,” the embassy noted.

“This does not imply a reassessment of the current health situation in a given country. It reflects an adjustment in the State Department’s Travel Advisory system to give more weight to the CDC’s existing assessments.

“This realignment reflects the current unpredictable and evolving threat posed by COVID-19.”

The CDC’s recent advisory also warned travelers of “very high” COVID levels in The Bahamas.

Health officials in The Bahamas have noted the nation is experiencing the beginnings of a third wave of the virus, with notable increases in daily reported cases even as rollout of a national vaccination programme continues.

Up to Tuesday, April 20, the country had recorded a total of 9,868 cases since the onset of the pandemic last year, with 464 cases remaining active. There have been 194 related deaths, 44 non-COVID deaths and 26 deaths remain under investigation.

The US Embassy said: “The State Department is closely monitoring health and safety conditions across the globe, and will continue to update destination-specific information for US travelers as conditions evolve.

“As travel continues to recover, the Department of State has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of US citizens overseas. We are committed to providing US citizens with the most up-to-date information to keep US citizens informed when they are abroad.”