US official criticizes China’s influence, reaffirms commitment to The Bahamas’ growth

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A top U.S. Embassy official called out the “malign influence” of its opponents, namely China, stressing that the United States aims to be the partner of choice for The Bahamas in strengthening infrastructure and promoting shared prosperity in the region, adding, “China promises much, but delivers little.”

Speaking at the Grand Bahama Business Outlook, Kimberly Furnish, U.S. Charge d’Affaires, reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the region, highlighting that the Bahamas is a key partner in driving economic growth. She emphasized the importance of closer ties between the two countries, which she believes will create more jobs and bolster economic strength. “This region is a priority because this is our home. This is where we all live. Engaging with neighbors like the Bahamas is a vital element in driving strong economic growth,” Furnish said.

Furnish also pointed to the $50 million U.S. investment in the Western Atlantic University School of Medicine, which has already provided over 200 Bahamian jobs and offers full scholarships to Bahamian students. She called for exploring new opportunities to further strengthen the economic relationship, focusing on three key areas: infrastructure development, technology advancements, and fostering a competitive business environment.

She highlighted progress in U.S. investments, including the upcoming opening of Carnival Corporation’s Celebration Quay and the planned luxury Six Senses Resort. “To attract more foreign investment, it’s essential that we foster a business environment that is competitive, efficient, and transparent,” Furnish stated, urging for continued reforms to improve the business climate.

Furnish also discussed the critical role of technology in driving future economic growth, stressing the importance of the Bahamas investing in 5G and smart technologies. “These advancements will lower operational costs, attract high-tech industries, and create new opportunities right here in Grand Bahama,” she said, emphasizing the potential for the island to become a regional tech hub.

On the topic of reducing Chinese influence, Furnish reaffirmed that strengthening partnerships with trustworthy allies, like the United States, will help the Bahamas and the wider region resist harmful external influences. “To ensure our mutual economic growth, it’s imperative that we address the challenges that threaten our shared values and interests,” she said, underscoring the importance of working with reliable partners to improve infrastructure and secure economic development.

Finally, Furnish noted the significant role of U.S. companies and funding in Bahamian development. She pointed to the U.S. Ex-Im Bank’s $71 million in loans to the Liwathon Group, which created 80 new jobs and helped solidify the Bahamas’ position as an international energy hub.