US man dies after being pulled from waters near Ocean Cay

NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police have launched an investigation into the sudden death of an 80-year-old United States citizen who died while in the waters off Ocean Cay on Sunday, 21st June 2026.

According to initial reports, shortly after 10:00 a.m., police stationed at Ocean Cay were alerted by security personnel that a male in the South Beach area had been found unresponsive in the water and was being transported to a nearby cruise ship for medical assistance.

Police officers, accompanied by members of the Ocean Cay Rescue Team, boarded the vessel and proceeded to the medical centre, where medical personnel were administering CPR to the male, who was reportedly drifting in and out of consciousness. Despite extensive life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead at 11:03 a.m.

Investigators interviewed the deceased’s wife, who stated that her husband had been swimming when she heard screams from the beach area. She observed lifeguards retrieving him from the water and initiating CPR. Preliminary examination revealed no visible signs of injury or trauma to the body.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation continues.