US issues travel advisory for The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The US State Department has intensified its “Security Alert,” to a “Travel Advisory,” warning Americans to “exercise extreme caution when traveling to The Bahamas due to crime;” the US Embassy revealed the latest update in a press statement issued January 26, 2024.

The US State Department issued a “Security Alert” to its citizens visiting The Bahamas on January 24, 2024; however, just days later, that travel warning was increased to a “Travel Advisory,” as the country recorded two more murders on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

International media houses like the New York Post, which published the Travel Advisory, said “Think twice about a tropical getaway to the Caribbean this winter.”

“Safety concerns have reached a point of severity where U.S. officials say people shouldn’t even try to ‘physically resist’ being robbed.”

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper has asserted, in recent interviews with local press, that he does not feel that the current crime wave will have a negative impact on tourism.

The US Embassy, in an email sent to media yesterday, indicated “Our mandate is to keep U.S. citizens informed and prepared. Advisories are not a critique of law enforcement or the government but a proactive measure to ensure the well-being of U.S. citizens abroad.”

On January 24, 2024 the US advised citizens, “Murders have occurred at all hours, including in broad daylight on the streets. Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders.”

The government agency proceeded to provide Americans with various steps they could take to help prevent themselves from becoming victims of criminal activity while visiting The Bahamas.

“Exercise extreme caution in the eastern part of New Providence Island (Nassau).

Use caution when walking or driving at night. Keep a low profile Be aware of your surroundings. Do not physically resist any robbery attempt. Review your personal security plans.”

The Bahamas’ murder count stands at 19 for 2024.