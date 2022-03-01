US helps make corrections safer; donates state-of-the-art body scanner, X-ray machine and radio equipment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The United States delivered nearly $300,000 of advanced imaging and scanning technology and radio equipment to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) Facility in Nassau.

The donation is part of a long-term collaboration between the US Embassy’s Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement and BDOCS to strengthen Bahamian law enforcement capabilities and make correctional facilities safe for inmates, visitors and correctional officers alike.

The donation consisted of a body scanner, X-ray machine, radios and other equipment.

US Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts delivered the donation to Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe.

While noting that the visit was her first to the facility, Pitts commented on the significance of the donation.

“It’s all going to help protect the safety of everybody who is at this facility… It’s good for inmates, it’s good for visitors and it’s good for the officers who work here,” she said.

Pitts also referenced the broader context, noting: “This donation reminds us that the United States and The Bahamas are united in our shared values and our common purpose — our beliefs in democracy, human rights and the rule of law.”

Munroe echoed the sentiment, noting: “We need to appreciate that we get assistance [from the United States] not only on matters of mutual concern, but matters where they are simply helping us because they are our friends.”

He added: “In this world today, with all that is happening, I think we all know that friendships are good to have — and good to keep.”

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe gives remarks upon receiving a donation of $300,000 worth of equipment from the United States for the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) on Monday, February 28, 2022. (US EMBASSY NASSAU) US Chargé d’Affaires Usha E Pitts gives remarks upon delivering $300,000 of equipment to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) on Monday, February 28, 2022. (US EMBASSY NASSAU) From left, US Embassy INL Director Bridget Premont, US Chargé d’Affaires Usha E Pitts, Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe and Acting Commissioner of Corrections Doan Cleare at a handover ceremony for the donation of $300,000 worth of equipment to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) on Monday, February 28, 2022. (US EMBASSY NASSAU) US Chargé d’Affaires Usha E Pitts (right), Permanent Secretary Cheryl Darville (center) and Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe (left) cut the ribbon to commemorate the donation of $300,000 of equipment from the US to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) on Monday, February 28, 2022. (US EMBASSY NASSAU) Prison officers display contraband confiscated from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) over the past several months. (US EMBASSY NASSAU)

The Leidos SafeView Advanced Imaging System, valued at over $220,000, can detect a range of objects that regular metal detectors cannot. In less than 1.5 seconds, the system scans and detects both metallic and non-metallic items, such as explosive sheets, powders, bulk explosives, metals, liquids, gels, ceramic and plastic.

The SafeView also guards against the theft of assets, confidential information and valuables.

The Astrophysics XIS-6040 Inspection System, valued at over $26,000, is a high-performance system for scanning backpacks, purses and parcels. With a powerful 160KV generator, the X-ray inspection system provides crisp, high-resolution images that can reveal weapons, contraband, cell phones and other concealed items.

Finally, the radio equipment allows corrections officers to communicate with one another throughout the compound, improving coordination and safety. The equipment includes 11 Motorola APX Radios, chargers, batteries, two antennas and other equipment.

Pitts toured the correctional facility to see exactly how the equipment will help make it a safer and more secure environment.