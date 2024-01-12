US government donates over $2 million dollars worth of crime-fighting tools to the Royal Bahamas Police Force

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The United States government donating over $2 million dollars worth of assets to the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) Friday morning.

The donation includes four 27 foot safe boats, 45 ballistic vests and six jaws of life.

The boats, according to Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe, will be used to police and protect Bahamian waters.

During the official handing over passing over ceremony, US Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts spoke underscored the importance of both country’s maintaining its valuable relationship and ongoing dual efforts in the crime against crime.