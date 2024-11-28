Watch ILTV Live
US Embassy refutes claims of updated requirements for US travel

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The United States Embassy has refuted claims of impending changes to visa requirements for Bahamian citizens. A fraudulent notice has been circulating, alleging that effective January 2025, all Bahamians traveling to the U.S. will be required to obtain a visa and that travel using a police certificate will no longer be permitted.

The Embassy clarified that it has not issued any such update. Officials emphasized that any official changes to travel policies will be communicated through the Embassy’s official website and verified social media channels.

Bahamian citizens are advised to disregard unofficial sources and to consult the U.S. Embassy’s official platforms for accurate and current information regarding travel requirements.

