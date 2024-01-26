US Embassy program fuses tech and culture

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Science Youth Nation Building Culture (SYNC), is a program created by the US Embassy which will off 50 Bahamian youth an opportunity to participate in a unique environment while utilizing Technology to create Junkanoo 3D figures.

There is an entrepreneurship and business building aspect to the program as well, US Embassy officials noted.

Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy, Suemayah Abu-Douleh shared that the US Embassy is always looking for ways to invest in Bahamian culture and she feels that this venture is unique because it invites young creative to explore new ways to showcase Bahamian culture.

The application process for the program is now open via the US Embassy’s website and closes on February 18, 2024.

The program is slated to begin March 4, 2024.