US Embassy delivers renewable energy tech and STEM curriculum to local school

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The US Embassy yesterday delivered sustainable energy technology and curriculum to St John’s College in Nassau.

The donation underscores the US government’s commitment to spreading innovative approaches to combatting climate change, and to helping children learn about sustainability while also teaching valuable science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills.

The embassy partnered with an American renewable energy company based in California, Primo Energy, to facilitate a donation of two state-of-the-art renewable energy devices and a project-based STEM curriculum: an EnergiTree and an EnergiSeedling.

US Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts highlighted how the donation reflects the United States’ broader commitment to combatting climate change and to working with partners in The Bahamas to foster solutions to our shared climate challenge.

Speaking directly to the students, Pitts spoke of her own experience in college — when she realized the importance of conservation, the environment and climate — and expressed her hope that the EnergiSeedling would be a similarly inspirational experience for the students at St John’s.

The EnergiTree is a patented renewable energy device that can generate up to 2.5kW of energy — enough to power USB charging stations, lighting, speakers, Wi-Fi routers, etc.

Meanwhile, the EnergiSeedling is a smaller version of the device that can serve as a powerful learning resource in the classroom, along with a STEM-based curriculum.

Primo Energy installed both devices at St John’s College, providing over 900 students a valuable tool with which to learn about sustainable energy and STEM subjects.

St John’s College’s renewable energy program, under the leadership of Father Shazz Turnquest, has been an example of STEM education and sustainability for almost half a decade. Turnquest spearheaded a “Green Lightning” Solar Car Project in 2017, established the St John’s College Energy Academy and has partnered with the Ministry of Education and Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to bring STEM education and sustainability to inner-city youth on New Providence.

Turnquest is also an alumnus of the US Embassy’s prestigious International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP); he traveled to the United States to learn about entrepreneurship and technology in 2019.