US Embassy delivers another 134,550 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to The Bahamas

Biden administration has now delivered over 260K of the 379K vaccine doses pledged to The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The United States yesterday delivered another shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to The Bahamas, making good on the Biden administration’s promise to share vaccines with the world.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, November 3, 2021, a total of 134,550 doses arrived from the United States to Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau.

Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville and US Chargé d’Affaires Usha E Pitts were on the tarmac ready to receive the delivery.

This tranche supplements the 128,700 doses the United States delivered to The Bahamas on August 12, which have helped The Bahamas on the path towards full vaccination and economic recovery.

Pitts said: “We have been working with governmental, civic and commercial partners on a campaign to overcome vaccine hesitancy in The Bahamas.

“We are proud to also provide this second tranche of life-saving vaccines to make this campaign possible. By leveraging our strong partnership, we can protect our citizens, rejuvenate our economies and overcome this pandemic.”

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts speaks to members of the media upon delivering a shipment of Pfizer vaccines from the United States to The Bahamas on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA). (US EMBASSY NASSAU) Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville (left) speaks with US Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts upon receiving a second tranche of Pfizer vaccines from the United States at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. (US EMBASSY NASSAU)

The arrival of this tranche of Pfizer vaccines to The Bahamas is part of the United States’ commitment to fighting COVID-19 across the globe. The United States has now delivered over 260,000 of the 379,000 vaccine doses the Biden administration pledged to The Bahamas, and has delivered a total of over 200 million doses worldwide.

In a June 3 statement, US President Joe Biden said: “The United States will be the world’s arsenal of vaccines in our shared fight against this virus. We will continue to do all we can to build a world that is safer and more secure against the threat of infectious disease.”

In addition to the vaccines themselves, in July the United States — through US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) — also donated to The Bahamas four ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers valued at over $100,000 and required to store and distribute the Pfizer vaccine.

USNORTHCOM also donated medical supplies valued at $115,000 and needed to administer and handle Pfizer vaccine doses, including syringes, specialized tools and personal protective equipment for manipulating materials at sub-zero temperatures.

Vaccination remains the most powerful weapon against this pandemic, and The Bahamas is now well equipped to continue the fight.