US Embassy delivers 32,400 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to The Bahamas

US has now delivered over 295,000 of the 379,000 doses the Biden administration pledged to The Bahamas last August

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The United States has delivered a third shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to The Bahamas, continuing its support of the Bahamian people in the fight against the pandemic.

This donation, through the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), adds to the 263,250 vaccine doses delivered to The Bahamas in 2021.

US Chargé d’Affaires Usha E Pitts, Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville and other health officials were on the tarmac to receive the delivery.

“[This donation] means The Bahamas will be able to continue their vaccination campaign, which is so important as we are still working through this pandemic, and we all know that if you want to get back to normal, the way to get there is through widespread vaccination,” said Pitts.

Darville noted that about 50 percent of eligible Bahamians have been fully vaccinated and that, like many other CARICOM countries, The Bahamas is still working to persuade hesitant people to receive the vaccine.

Pitts encouraged Bahamians who still have doubts about the importance of vaccination to seek advice from someone knowledgeable who they trust, who can share facts and who can address their concerns.

Officials noted that the pandemic is not over but stressed that vaccination remains the most powerful weapon against this pandemic, and The Bahamas is well equipped to continue the fight.

Even as omicron recedes across some parts of the world, health officials say there is reason to be concerned about future variants.

US Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts speaks to the press after receiving a delivery of 32,400 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from the US government on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA). (US EMBASSY NASSAU) From left, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan, US Chargé d’Affaires Usha Pitts, Minister of Health Dr Michael Darville, Head Pharmacist and Logistical Lead for Vaccination Rollout Dr Gina Archer and National Immunization Manager Nurse Ruth Bastian receive a shipment of 32,400 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses from the US government on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA). (US EMBASSY NASSAU) One of the boxes from a shipment of 32,400 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines from the US government is unloaded at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. (US EMBASSY NASSAU)

As experts note no one country can do this alone and no country can end the pandemic at home without ending it around the world, as recently as Monday, February 14, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted a virtual COVID-19 Global Action Meeting to discuss the COVID-19 Global Action Plan (GAP) and rally international support around the GAP’s six lines of effort to end the pandemic.

Read more about the conference at https://www.state.gov/the-covid-19-global-action-meeting.

Meantime, the arrival of this third tranche of Pfizer vaccines to The Bahamas is just one part of the United States’ commitment to fighting COVID-19 across the globe.

The United States has now delivered over 295,000 of the 379,000 doses the Biden administration pledged to The Bahamas in August of last year, and has donated 415 million of doses worldwide.