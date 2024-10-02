US EMBASSY: ‘Bahamasair application to operate within the USA is pending, flight operations not affected in the interim’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The US Embassy, in a press statement issued Wednesday October 2, 2024, clarified that Bahamasair’s application to operate within the USA is currently “pending,” however US officials asserted that the current status of the application will not affect the airline’s operations to and from the USA.

While Bahamasair indicated in a press release issued on Monday that the airline submitted the application to US officials; it did not indicate that its current status is “pending.”

The official statement issued by the US Embassy today clarified, “As is commonplace in aviation, airlines must occasionally file applications to renew and maintain permissions for international services from government aviation authorities. In August, BahamasAir filed a renewal application with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT). U.S. carriers similarly work with Bahamian regulators for the necessary permissions to serve The Bahamas.”

“While BahamasAir currently has an application pending before the DOT, the airline may continue its flight operations to and from the United States under its existing authority.”

On 28th August 2024, Bahamasair made a renewal application ot the United States Department of Transport (U.S. DOT) for continued flight operations into the United States, according to the airline’s Managing Director Tracy Cooper.

“On 12th September 2024, Airlines for America (A4A), an organization representing multiple U.S. airlines, presented a formal objection ot Bahamasair’s application,” he said.

“This was not due to any matters relating to Bahamasair, but more ot A4A’s objection ot the pricing structure of the Bahamas Air Navigation Services Authority for aircraft overflight fees.”