US Coast Guard searching for pilot after crash off North Eleuthera

UPDATE: The US Coast Guard has confirmed the pilot has been rescued, and is in stable condition. The flight departed from Stuart, Florida and was headed to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The US Coast Guard is searching for a missing pilot after an aircraft crashed into waters north of North Eleuthera.

The Cessna 210 aircraft began experiencing engine difficulties and officials were notified of an occurrence that took place approximately 11.10 am, according to Air Accident Investigation Department.

The department confirmed the US Coast Guard helicopter is presently on scene, adding investigations into the crash are ongoing.

The plane is registered to Hinkel Donald CR Trustee Saint Crouix, US Virgin Islands, with registration number N50DH.