US Coast Guard intercepts 217 Haitian migrants near Cay Sal Bank

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The United States Coast Guard intercepted a group of 217 Haitian migrants near the Cay Sal Bank last Wednesday and turned the group over to Immigration officials in the capital over the weekend.

According to a statement, USCG Cutter “William Flores and “Escanaba” intercepted the group six nautical miles off Dog Rock near Cay Sal Bank.

“The group was subsequently transported to the capital on Saturday, 19th November, 2022 where they received medical screening and turned over to Immigration Officials for further processing,” read the statement.

“Presently, arrangements are being coordinated for the deportation of all irregular migrants. Preparations have also been made to utilize facilities at Matthew Town, Inagua in the event of an increase in migrant interceptions.”

The statement read: “The Department reassures the public of our commitment to regulating the movement of people throughout The Bahamas so as to ensure the safety of its citizenry.

