US Charge d’affaires explains why America issued a travel advisory for The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- U.S. Chargé d’affaires to The Bahamas Usha Pitts, while defending America’s decision to issue a Travel Advisory to its citizens traveling to The Bahamas, noted that the move was a precautionary measure to keep its citizens aware of the current crime situation in The Bahamas.

Pitts admitted that international headlines that published the Travel Advisory were “unnecessary,” and asserted that, in her opinion, The Bahamas remains a safe destination for U.S. travelers.

The U.S. State Department changed its Security Alert to a Travel Advisory on January 27, 2024.

Last week, Prime Minister Philip Davis expressed his disaffection with the international reports which splashed a number of U.S. media headlines.

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Chester Cooper asserted in the Lower Chamber last week that the tourism industry will not take a hit despite US and UK media reports.