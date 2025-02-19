Urgent Need to Reform Fathers’ Rights in The Bahamas

Dear Editor,

Fathers in The Bahamas have been silenced for too long. It is time for change. Too many devoted fathers have been stripped of their right to raise their children simply because the law refuses to acknowledge them as equals. I have experienced this injustice firsthand and can no longer remain silent. If we genuinely believe in fairness, then we must demand immediate reform.

Despite laws such as the Child Protection Act 2007, the Status of Children Act, and the Adoption of Children Act, fathers, especially unmarried ones, are still pushed aside. A man who has proven his paternity through DNA testing or voluntary acknowledgment should not have to fight for fundamental parental rights. It is outrageous that in the 21st century, loving and responsible fathers are still treated as secondary figures in their children’s lives. A father’s love and dedication should not be dismissed because of outdated legal structures.

The division of time between parents must be fair. No father should have to beg to see his child. Equal time should be the standard for weekdays, weekends, and holidays. This benefits not only the father but, most importantly, the child. A child deserves the love and presence of both parents. The system must stop treating fathers like mere visitors in their children’s lives. I speak from personal experience. After enduring 15 years of legal battles in the courtroom, I ultimately achieved incremental rights and, eventually, custody of my child. Was the struggle worthwhile? Absolutely! However, should the system operate in such a manner? Certainly not! I was present throughout the entire process, disproving every false allegation made against me. Consider the countless fathers who face similar humiliation in court, striving to remain involved in their children’s lives, all due to a system that judges them before allowing them a fair opportunity. It is unacceptable that some fathers, despite their efforts, are reduced to occasional guests in their children’s upbringing.

Financial responsibility must also be shared. Fathers should not be seen as just financial providers; the current system enforces this outdated belief. Raising a child is more than just paying child support. It is about being present, making decisions, and providing emotional security. The legal system must recognize this. Instead of merely demanding financial contributions, laws should ensure that fathers can actively participate in decision-making regarding their children’s education, health, and overall well-being. The idea that a father’s role is limited to monetary support must be eradicated.

Responsible fathers have been unfairly grouped with neglectful ones for far too long. This is a lazy and damaging generalization. A father who wants to be in his child’s life should not have to prove his worth at every turn. The presumption that fathers are guilty before proven otherwise is not just unfair but destructive. It discourages men from fighting for their rights and leaves countless children without the love and support they deserve.

The solution is clear: the law must change. Fathers must have equal legal standing. The Bahamas must take an example from countries like Sweden and Canada, where shared parenting is the norm and fathers are not treated as second-class parents. We need independent panels and social services that can intervene before cases even reach the courts, ensuring fair and unbiased evaluations.

This is not just a plea; it is a demand for justice. Fathers must rise, speak out, and refuse to be ignored any longer. Lawmakers cannot continue to turn a blind eye. Reform is not a luxury; it is a necessity. The time for change is now. It is time for society to wake up and acknowledge that a father’s role is just as crucial as a mother’s. Loved, dedicated fathers should no longer be treated as afterthoughts in their children’s lives. The system must evolve to reflect modern parenting realities, and it must do so now.

Sincerely,

Jamal Moss