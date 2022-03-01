URGENT NEED: Over 1,000 homes needed on Abaco, says minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With over 1,000 applicants for homes on Abaco alone, Minister of Transport and Housing JoBeth Coleby-Davis said yesterday reiterated the urgent need for housing on the island.

Coleby-Davis recently completed an assessment of the housing needs on Abaco.

The minister criticized the former administration for not doing enough to return residents to their homes, saying it appeared little was done.

“We could be ranging well above, closer to 1,000 homes that [are] needed if we compiled all of those applications together,” she told the media on the sidelines of a tour of the PineCrest housing development.

Affordable housing remains key to the island post-Dorian as residents seek to restore their homes and businesses amid shipping supply chain, labor and cost impediments.

Coleby-Davis assured that her ministry will fulfill its mandate in conjunction with the private sector.

“We’re doing our part at the Department of Housing,” she said.

“We’re using the property that has been acquired through housing in the Central Pines area.

“We’re going to start our building there because we already have the infrastructure in place at Central Pines, so our contractors can just get to work.”

Over in Spring City, the minister said the government has to put in infrastructure.

She said that is expected to take place in another three to four weeks.

“Spring City is also where there is a dome city right now, so we will also be doing an assessment of the domes to determine who is able to qualify for the homes and then we’ll begin those applications and vetting them so that they can probably easily transition out of the domes and into their homes,” said Coleby-Davis.

Abaco and Grand Bahama largely remain in states of recovery more than two years after the deadly storm decimated portions of both islands, leaving thousands of residents homeless.

Earlier this month, the Chamber of Commerce Director Krista Albury said the lack of housing on Abaco had “gotten much worse” in addition to “ridiculous” charges for rent for available properties.

The chamber has also sought clarity of the removal of zero-rating on construction services on Abaco, noting it was “incredibly concerning” as the island seeks to rebound.