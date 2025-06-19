Urgent Need for Restructuring Access to Education and Healthcare

To the Editor,

The data shows that, despite government claims about the state of the economy, we are not in a good economic position. We cannot ignore the realities of the global economy or assume that we are insulated from its impacts. The Bahamas is facing significant economic challenges that will ultimately affect our overall well-being. Continuing with the same methods and expecting different results is simply unreasonable.

Today, I want to focus on two things that I see as extremely important. We are grappling with overstretched education and healthcare systems while facing the complex realities of immigration and limited public resources. We are a compassionate people, committed to upholding the dignity and rights of all. Yet, compassion must be matched with sustainable policy. Our current model, where universal access too often becomes an unfunded mandate, is no longer tenable.

International agreements rightly affirm that countries must provide access to education and healthcare. However, contrary to popular belief, these treaties do not require such services to be free of charge, particularly for non-citizens. The time has come for The Bahamas to modernize its public service framework through a comprehensive “pay-as-you-go” model for non-citizens, while ensuring equity and protecting the vulnerable.

Issue 1: Public Healthcare – Financial Unsustainability and Overutilization

Our public healthcare system is under immense strain. Hospitals are overcrowded. Clinics are under-resourced. Staff morale is low. A significant contributor to this pressure is the rising demand from non-citizen residents, many of whom access care without contributing financially to its provision.

~ Proposed Solution: Mandatory Health Insurance for Non-Citizens

We should implement a mandatory policy requiring all non-citizen residents to maintain local or internationally approved health insurance. This would:

Shift the burden of routine and emergency care away from the public purse

Encourage responsible health planning among non-citizens

Ensure that hospitals are compensated for services rendered

Carved-out exceptions should be made for those born in The Bahamas who are minors (under 18) and not yet of legal age to apply for citizenship, preserving our moral and legal duty to care for children within our borders.

Issue 2: Public Education – Burdened Infrastructure and Resource Deficiency

The same imbalance exists in education. Classrooms are overcrowded, especially in New Providence and Grand Bahama. Resources are thin. Teachers are overstretched. Bahamian students suffer from a system that has not scaled to accommodate the changing population.

~ Proposed Solution: Tuition-Based Access for Non-Citizen Students

We should establish a tuition-based enrollment system for non-citizen students in public schools, with the following conditions:

Bahamian citizens and exempt minors (those born here and under 18) continue to receive free education

Tuition from non-citizens is allocated directly toward improving infrastructure, learning materials, and teacher salaries

A needs-based scholarship fund is created for high-achieving or economically disadvantaged non-citizen students to prevent exclusion and promote integration

Additionally, the digitization of enrollment would allow the government to track and monitor all individuals under 18, ensuring their attendance, educational progress, and social welfare.

Urgent Requirement: National Identification System

To make these reforms effective and equitable, we must establish a modern National Identification System that assigns each resident a unique ID linked to their access to public services. I will leave the more advanced technical aspects of how a National Identification System works to Bahamian digital experts in the field, such as C. Allen Johnson. He has promised to write a follow-up regarding its complete implementation, which includes immigration considerations and expanded benefits.

Benefits include:

Accurate service tracking and planning

Improved monitoring of vulnerable populations, especially women and children at risk of abuse or exploitation

Streamlined access and eligibility checks for health, education, and social protection

Enhanced immigration oversight and accountability

This ID system must be built with data privacy safeguards and used to empower—not marginalize—residents by promoting transparency, order, and opportunity.

Conclusion: Sustainable Compassion Through Smart Policy

The challenges facing our public services are real, but so are the solutions. Through a balanced model that requires non-citizens to contribute toward the services they access, while protecting the rights of children and the vulnerable, The Bahamas can uphold both its international obligations and its national interests.

By embracing a digitally integrated, economically sustainable, and human-centered policy framework, we will not only ease the financial burden on our systems, but also uplift the quality of life for all who call these islands home.

Let us move forward not with fear or division, but with courage and clarity, toward a Bahamas that is fair, functional, and prepared for the future.

Toward a Fairer and Stronger Bahamas,

Eden Merry Johnson