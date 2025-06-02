Watch ILTV Live
Urgent Concerns Regarding the Treatment of Funeral Homes by the Coroner’s Court and the Relevant Government Authorities

Dear editor,

We write to express the growing and urgent concerns within the funeral home industry regarding the ongoing challenges posed by the Coroner’s Court and the associated government procedures for the release of deceased individuals.

Collectively, funeral directors have made numerous attempts over the years to engage the government on the need for proper legislation to regulate and protect the funeral home industry. Unfortunately, despite our persistent efforts, no meaningful progress has been achieved. As a result, the situation continues to deteriorate.

Funeral homes across the entire island are experiencing severe delays—often lasting weeks—in the release of deceased individuals by the Coroner’s Court. These delays, paired with inconsistent and ever-changing requirements, are not only disrupting our operations but also deepening the grief of families already in mourning.

Despite multiple appeals, we have received no meaningful response from the Court. Alarmingly, a court official has demonstrated a lack of empathy and respect toward grieving families, further compounding their distress.

Due to these delays, we have received remains in unacceptable conditions, forcing some families to choose cremation against their wishes due to decomposition. This is both disrespectful and damaging to the integrity of our profession.

We urgently call on the relevant authorities to meet with the Funeral Directors and Morticians Association to address these issues. The dignity of the deceased and the trust of the public are at stake. Immediate intervention is necessary.

Kind regards

