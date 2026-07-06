URCA unveils new gas worker licensing rules to strengthen safety and support natural gas industry

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) has finalized a new regulatory framework governing Gas Service Workers, a move aimed at strengthening public safety, modernizing licensing standards and supporting the continued development of The Bahamas’ emerging natural gas industry.

In its Statement of Results and Final Decision, published on July 3, 2026, URCA confirmed it will introduce standalone Gas Service Worker Regulations, replacing the existing licensing provisions contained in the Gas Supply Regulations.

The decision follows a public consultation launched in May. While no written submissions were received from industry stakeholders, members of the public or licensees, URCA said it reviewed the proposed regulations against the objectives of the Natural Gas Act, 2024, and concluded the new framework is appropriate, proportionate and necessary.

The regulations represent another step in implementing the Natural Gas Act, which came into force on June 1, 2024, establishing URCA as the independent regulator of the country’s natural gas sector.

According to URCA, the previous licensing framework was no longer adequate for an expanding industry. Existing rules were primarily designed for traditional gas supply activities and did not fully address newer operations involving liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, pipelines, storage infrastructure and other activities across the natural gas value chain.

The new regulations replace the previous two-tier licensing system of Class A and Class B Gas Service Worker licenses with a single license. Rather than limiting workers based on license classifications, the new approach allows the scope of work to be determined by an individual’s qualifications, certifications, training and practical experience.

URCA said the updated framework aligns more closely with international regulatory practices, including qualification models used in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Under the new system, Gas Service Workers will fall into three categories—apprentices, technicians and professional engineers—with minimum competency standards established for education, safety training, certification, practical experience and continuing education.

The regulations also place greater responsibility on licensed natural gas companies to ensure their employees and contractors are properly qualified. Companies will be required to develop URCA-approved Qualification Programs, maintain competency records, provide ongoing training and ensure contractors meet equivalent standards.

Independent workers seeking licenses directly from URCA will be required to demonstrate their competency through qualification assessments and supporting documentation.

While operators will assume greater responsibility for workforce competency, URCA said it will continue to oversee compliance through inspections, audits, investigations and random competency testing. The authority retains the power to suspend or revoke licenses, impose regulatory fines and pursue enforcement action where workers operate outside the scope of their qualifications.

URCA said the regulations also introduce updated procedures governing license applications, renewals, suspensions and revocations, while creating a formal register of licensed Gas Service Workers and incorporating enhanced license security features.

In its final decision, the regulator said the new framework provides a more comprehensive and risk-based approach to regulating the sector.

“URCA is satisfied that the Gas Service Worker Regulations provide a more proportionate, risk-based, and comprehensive framework for the licensing and qualification of Gas Service Workers in The Bahamas,” the authority stated.

The regulator added that the reforms are expected to improve public safety, strengthen accountability, support workforce competency and provide clearer regulatory oversight as the country’s natural gas industry continues to develop.