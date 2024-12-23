URCA to open first regional satellite office in Grand Bahama in 2025, proposes 17 percent budget increase

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – URCA will open its first Regional Satellite Office in Grand Bahama in 2025, according to its draft annual plan, which also reveals a 17 percent increase in its proposed budget to support expansion and key initiatives.

The recently released 2025 Draft Annual Plan outlines that the new office, known as the Northern Bahamas Office (NBO), will provide dedicated oversight for Grand Bahama, Abaco, Bimini, and the Berry Islands, and will serve as a pilot for future regional offices in the Central and Southeast Bahamas. URCA will also collaborate with licensees to explore emerging technologies aimed at improving connectivity in underserved communities.

In the draft plan, URCA noted: “To enhance regional oversight, URCA will establish its first Regional Satellite Office in Grand Bahama during the first trimester of 2025. This office will be known as the Northern Bahamas Office (NBO) and will provide dedicated oversight for Grand Bahama, Abaco, Bimini, and the Berry Islands. Additionally, it will serve as a pilot initiative for future regional offices in the Central and Southeast Bahamas. URCA will collaborate with licensees to explore emerging technologies aimed at bridging connectivity gaps in underserved communities.”

To support these efforts, the NBO will focus on a number of key initiatives. It will conduct studies and surveys to assess the quality of service (QoS) on a per-island basis, gathering data to evaluate the regulatory impact of the NBO. Structured stakeholder engagement will also be a priority, with regular visits to each island in the Northern Bahamas to address regulatory issues and integrate local perspectives into URCA’s operations. A robust monitoring framework will be established to ensure compliance with regulations, while ad hoc assessments will address emerging challenges. Additionally, the NBO will conduct investigations based on complaints or proactively address regulatory concerns, tailoring enforcement actions to the specific needs of the region.

Through the establishment of the NBO, URCA aims to reaffirm its commitment to meeting the unique needs of the Northern Bahamas with customized regulatory strategies and improved service delivery. This initiative will represent a significant advancement in URCA’s mission to provide effective oversight and enhance the quality of life for all Bahamians.

URCA’s total operating budget is projected to reach $6,609,160 in 2025, a 17 percent increase from $5,315,013 in 2024. The budget hike is driven by several factors, including the addition of seven new staff members and the establishment of the NBO. Staff costs are expected to rise by 16 percent, reflecting the new hires and the associated increases in base pay and benefits. Spending on professional services is set to increase by 66 percent, driven by ongoing and new regulatory projects, particularly in the energy sector. The budget for conferences, training, and travel will rise by 45 percent to support URCA’s participation in international regulatory forums and staff development initiatives.

A significant increase of 118 percent is planned for consumer education and public relations, reflecting funding for family island travel and community outreach programs. Office services will see a 73 percent increase due to the expansion of remote working and the costs related to the NBO, while IT expenses will rise by 14 percent due to the purchase of additional software licenses and subscription renewals.

Overall, the 2025 budget is designed to strengthen URCA’s capacity to oversee an expanding regulatory landscape while promoting innovation and inclusivity across the Bahamas.