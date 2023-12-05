URCA to make ‘inquiries’ after Cable Bahamas customers complain over NFL games being blocked

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) says it is “making its own inquiries” after being bombarded with complaints from irate Cable Bahamas customers over National Football League games being blocked on Sunday.

The regulator said: “The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) is aware of Cable Bahamas customers having National Football League games blocked on specific channels on Sunday.

“Consumers have a reasonable expectation that their service should not be intentionally disrupted without notice, and service providers have an obligation to inform their customers of changes to service ahead of time. Many consumers have filed complaints about the matter.”

It added: “URCA is making its inquiries into what transpired to gain an understanding of what occurred and will update the public in due course if necessary.”

Cable Bahamas issued an apology to its customers for the recent blackout of certain NFL games on its channels, stating that the “situation arose due to broadcasting restrictions enforced by content providers.”

“We understand and deeply regret the frustration and inconvenience this has caused to our sports fans and loyal subscribers,” Cable Bahamas announced.

“We are enhancing our communication protocols to ensure you are informed well in advance of any future broadcast restrictions. Additionally, we will continue to partner with content providers to ensure unrestricted broadcasts of these games. Your viewing experience and satisfaction are paramount to us, and we are committed to rectifying this situation. We appreciate your understanding and support as we work towards a solution.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe took to social media on Sunday to express his displeasure with the situation: “I paid to watch content on basic cable channels. Currently, there is no content on five channels and only an advertisement for the NFL package,” he stated.

“Do you all agree that a refund is in order for all Cable Bahamas customers? I don’t want to get into why there is no content except that the failure to provide content is deliberate.”