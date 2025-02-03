URCA to begin implementing 5G regulatory framework in The Bahamas in 2025

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) has announced that it will begin implementing the 5G regulatory framework for The Bahamas in the first trimester of 2025.

URCA has released a Statement of Results and Next Steps following the Public Consultation on the Roadmap to Enable 5G Deployment, which was initiated on August 22, 2024.

“Based on the submissions from the respondents, URCA recognizes the significant potential of 5G to contribute to The Bahamas’ economic development and digital transformation,” the Authority stated. “In light of this, URCA confirms its intention to release Premium Spectrum for 5G in low and mid-bands in 2025. The details of this award process and the associated spectrum license terms will be determined before the end of the third trimester of 2025.”

URCA also highlighted the importance of balancing technological innovation with accessibility. “Successful 5G deployment in The Bahamas requires effective collaboration among a wide range of stakeholders, including MNOs, the Government, consumers, and URCA,” it said. “Continuous engagement and cooperation are key to addressing challenges and maximizing the potential of 5G.”

In line with this, URCA intends to review and amend the Infrastructure Sharing Regulations in 2025. “This review may involve updating existing provisions related to network sharing arrangements, including active and passive sharing, as well as single wholesale networks,” URCA noted.

URCA noted that it plans to confirm the spectrum bands for 5G deployment before the end of 2025. The regulator also emphasized its commitment to addressing underserved regions. “URCA emphasizes the importance of making sustainable infrastructure investments, particularly in underserved regions such as the Family Islands,” it stated.

While URCA has decided not to prioritize private 5G networks due to limited demand, it noted that it will continue to monitor global trends. “URCA will reassess the need for private 5G spectrum in the future,” the Authority said.

Additionally, URCA plans to launch public awareness campaigns on 5G technology and address health and environmental concerns related to electromagnetic field exposure. “URCA may consider developing regulations to ensure compliance with the ICNIRP EMF guidelines,” it noted.