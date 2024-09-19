Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

URCA affirms role as independent regulator amid controversy over Grand Bahama Power rate increase proposal

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) has reaffirmed its position as the independent regulator for all public electricity suppliers in The Bahamas, as mandated by the Electricity Act, 2024, in response to the Grand Bahama Power Company’s application to the Grand Bahama Port Authority for a rate increase.

URCA noted the recent press release from the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) regarding a public consultation process for a proposed rate increase application submitted by the Grand Bahama Power Company (GBPC).

“In line with its statutory mandate, URCA remains committed to ensuring that all public electricity suppliers operate in compliance with the established regulatory framework. Pursuant to its statutory obligations to all stakeholders, URCA will use all avenues available under the law to enforce compliance with the Electricity Act and the Natural Gas Act, safeguarding the interests of electricity consumers and all stakeholders across The Bahamas,” URCA stated.

It added: “We urge all stakeholders, including public electricity suppliers, to engage with URCA on matters relating to electricity regulation and tariffs, to ensure transparency and adherence to the regulatory processes designed to protect consumers.”

The GBPA’s Regulatory Committee announced the launch of a 45-day public consultation to gather feedback from stakeholders on GBPC’s application, which was submitted on August 1 and proposes a rate plan for 2025 to 2027 that includes a base rate hike of 6.32 percent for all customers. The plan also features a fuel charge reduction and stabilization, as well as an adjustment to the storm recovery and stabilization costs associated with rebuilding after Hurricane Dorian, extending until 2026.

Polls

Three years after the 2021 general election, what grade would you give the Philip Davis administration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Three years after the 2021 general election, what grade would you give the Philip Davis administration?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture