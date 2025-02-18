Watch ILTV Live
Urban Renewal Authority launched

NASSAU, BAHAMAS –  The Urban Renewal Authority was officially launched on Monday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Hall. Prime Minister Philip Davis, while addressing attendees, emphasized that Urban Renewal is a comprehensive initiative rooted in the belief that true change happens when communities come together.

Davis highlighted the expansion of the community initiative to the Grand Bahama Island and various Family Island communities, focusing on areas like community policing, small repairs, and senior citizens’ programs.

In 2024, Members of Parliament debated the Urban Renewal Authority Bill, which established the Urban Renewal Authority. The Authority will be governed by a board of directors, consisting of two co-chairs, the Permanent Secretary responsible for Urban Renewal as the Board Secretary, the Managing Director and up to eight additional members.

Algernon Allen and Diana Francis have been named co-chairs of the authority.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

