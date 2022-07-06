UPWARD TREND: Bahamas marinas at 95 percent pre-pandemic performance

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamian boating/yachting industry remains on an “upward trend” and is at 95 percent pre-pandemic performance according to Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM) president Joe Dargavage.

Dargavage told Eyewitness News that some marinas have done higher numbers in the past six months than they did in the year prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the local marinas from all indications were having a relatively good summer.

“We are still on an upward trend,” he said.

“We are not quite at pre-pandemic numbers but we are very close in the boating and yachting sector of Bahamas tourism. It is a big part of the reason why Bahamas tourism, in general, is really seeing an excellent summer 2022.”

Dargavage said the July 4th U.S. Independence holiday weekend which is typically a busy period for local marinas saw the trend continue this year.

“The July 4th weekend is usually a busy period for us and it then opens up the week for what has been a very successful weeklong celebration of Bahamian independence. The Association of Bahamas Marinas along with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism is doing a great job spreading the message throughout the region that The Bahamas is wide open to boating and yachting and that local marinas and marina staff are prepared to give the best customer service that The Bahamas has to offer,” said Dargavage.

He added: “As we look toward the second half of 2022, though we always have to be prepared for the slow down of the hurricane season, all indications are that the second half of the year including November and December will continue on this upswing.”

As to how far off the industry is from its pre-pandemic performance, Dargavage said: “All things considered we are already 95 percent there. There are many marinas that have done higher numbers in the past six months than they did the year prior to the pandemic.”