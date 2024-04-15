Uptick In Abaco Murders Prompts Police Commissioner To Deploy More Manpower

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In the wake of recent murders unfolding on Abaco, the Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander has confirmed that additional manpower will be sent to the island to address what appears to be a growing trend.

Authorities have seemingly changed their tone concerning whether or not more police presence is needed on Family Islands like Abaco which has recorded a marked increase in murders this year; the police initially told media that the island was adequately staffed with manpower to handle the criminal element however on Monday morning Fernander asserted that more boots will be on the ground to crack down on crimes of this nature.

Fernander’s comments were made following an early morning shooting on Saturday April 13, 2024; a man was reportedly gunned down outside of a business establishment in Dundas Town, Abaco.

That incident followed two fatal shootings In Abaco which occurred in January of this year.

On January 22, 2024, police revealed that two men were shot by gunmen in Cooper’s Town, Abaco and were subsequently airlifted to New Providence to receive medical attention.

Days prior to that incident, authorities said a 38-year-old man was shot dead in Dundas Town, Abaco on January 17, 2024.