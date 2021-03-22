UPTICK: COVID cases on the increase in GB

“Contact tracing activities are ongoing, and as guided by these activities, the positive cases have been placed in isolation,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“Initial investigations reveal that there are no patterns or clusters in the current number of cases, and there are no clusters identified at any particular workplace.”

The statement advised that there is also concern about the increase in hospitalizations on Grand Bahama.

“Currently, there are 13 positive cases and one person under investigation for COVID-19 in hospital. The rise in these cases may be due to the increase in attendance at events and smaller gatherings,” the statement added.

“The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor developing trends in COVID-19 cases on the island of Grand Bahama.”

Health officials also sought to clarify that due to the submission of a late report, cases on Tuesday to Thursday were higher than reported.

Of those cases, three people tested positive after returning to Grand Bahama from Nassau after five days.

One of the cases on the island arrived from Abaco, became symptomatic in Freeport and subsequently tested positive.