UPTICK: COVID cases on the increase in GB

Events and smaller gatherings may be cause of spike
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — There has been an uptick in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and hospitalizations on Grand Bahama over the weekend, which may be due to the increase in attendance at events and smaller gatherings, according to the Ministry of Health.
The island confirmed 57 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, with 39 being recorded since Friday.
“Contact tracing activities are ongoing, and as guided by these activities, the positive cases have been placed in isolation,” the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
“Initial investigations reveal that there are no patterns or clusters in the current number of cases, and there are no clusters identified at any particular workplace.”
The statement advised that there is also concern about the increase in hospitalizations on Grand Bahama.
“Currently, there are 13 positive cases and one person under investigation for COVID-19 in hospital. The rise in these cases may be due to the increase in attendance at events and smaller gatherings,” the statement added.
“The Ministry of Health will continue to monitor developing trends in COVID-19 cases on the island of Grand Bahama.”
Health officials also sought to clarify that due to the submission of a late report, cases on Tuesday to Thursday were higher than reported.
Of those cases, three people tested positive after returning to Grand Bahama from Nassau after five days.
One of the cases on the island arrived from Abaco, became symptomatic in Freeport and subsequently tested positive.
Additionally, nine of the cases tested positive after developing symptoms and being evaluated at a local hospital.
“The general public is also advised that there is no association with international travel via air or the Balearia,” it said.
On Friday, there were 45 cases recorded in the country. Of those cases, Grand Bahama recorded 27 cases, New Providence recorded 13 cases, one of which was travel-related, and Abaco recorded five.
Health officials confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the country to 8,909.
Of the new cases, 11 were on New Providence, 12 on Grand Bahama and two still have locations pending. Three of the cases from New Providence have a history of travel.
Two additional COVID-19 related deaths on New Providence were also confirmed — a 55-year-old woman, who died on March 17, and a 44-year-old man, who died on March 15.
The death toll now stands at 188 with another 15 still under investigation.
There are currently 934 active cases in the country and nine new recovered cases.
Presently, 24 people are hospitalized, 20 of which are moderately ill, and four in the intensive care unit (ICU).