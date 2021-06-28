UPSWING: BISX sees share volume nearly triple in Q1 as capital market activity recovers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The domestic capital market saw a recovery in activity during the first quarter of the year, with the volume of shares traded on the Bahamas International Stock Exchange (BISX) having nearly tripled from the previous quarter.

The Central Bank, in its quarterly economic review for March, noted: “The domestic capital market registered a recovery in activity during the first quarter of 2021, following depressed performance a year earlier.

“Specifically, the volume of shares traded on the Bahamas International Securities Exchange nearly tripled to 5,193,750, from 1,850,180 in the previous quarter, contrasting with a 50.3 percent falloff to 1,450,402 for the three-month period to March 2020.”

The regulator added: “Correspondingly, the aggregate value of shares traded more than doubled to $25 million from $10.7 million after a 43.1 percent decline in the prior year.

“During the first quarter, the BISX All Share Price Index reduced by 6.2 per cent to 1,963.78 points, a reversal from the preceding year’s increase of 5.1 percent. In contrast, market capitalization expanded by 73.5 percent to $8.3 billion after stabilizing at $5.3 billion in the prior year, owing to the recent listing of Bahamas Registered Stock (BRS).”

With regard to market listings, the regulator noted that the number of publicly traded securities on the exchange decreased by six to 241, including 20 ordinary shares, eight preference shares and 213 debt tranches, of which BRS stood at 202.