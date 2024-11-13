Watch ILTV Live
Uproar with security contractors at Poinciana Inn over payment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A security company contracted by The Ministry of Social Services is alleging victimization resulting in an almost two-month delay in payment.Managing Partner of Capital Guard and Control, Rochelle Forbes, alleges that staff members were asked to complete work outside of their contracts, and they refused. She alleges that officials at the Poinciana Inn temporary shelter are holding out payments due to their refusal.

However, Eyewitness News reached out to Social Services officials, and Assistant Director of the Poinciana Inn Cherely Kelly denied the claims, noting that payments haven’t been made due to the expiration of the company’s Tax Compliance Certificate, which they have yet to renew through the proper channels. Vendors are mandated to have a TCC in order to conduct business with the government.

Kelly added that her team has attempted to meet with the security company’s principals, but they were reportedly absent at the mutually agreed-upon meeting time on Monday.

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

