Uproar with security contractors at Poinciana Inn over payment

However, Eyewitness News reached out to Social Services officials, and Assistant Director of the Poinciana Inn Cherely Kelly denied the claims, noting that payments haven’t been made due to the expiration of the company’s Tax Compliance Certificate, which they have yet to renew through the proper channels. Vendors are mandated to have a TCC in order to conduct business with the government.
Kelly added that her team has attempted to meet with the security company’s principals, but they were reportedly absent at the mutually agreed-upon meeting time on Monday.