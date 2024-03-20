UPROAR IN PARLIAMENT: The Opposition protests the passage of legislation governing boat licensing, water skiing and motorboat control

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Members of the Opposition Free National Movement (FNM) vehemently rejected the passage of the Boat Registration Amendment Act 2024 and the Water Skiing And Motorboat Control Amendment Bill 2024 that were both passed in The House of Assembly Wednesday afternoon.

FNM Leader Michael Pintard was not able to give any contribution to the debate which led to an uproar from opposition Members of Parliament.

The FNM accused the government of trying to silence The Opposition. The FNM chanted “Shame on you,” in the House of Assembly as House Speaker Patricia Deveaux exited her seat after facilitating the passage of the bills.